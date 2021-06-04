.
UAE announces 2,062 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

A man and a woman walk past a huge health ministry COVID-19 vaccines announcement outside a medical centre in Dubai on February 16, 2021, as the Gulf emirates goes ahead its vaccination effort. The UAE, home to a population of around 10 million, has administered some 4.6 million doses of vaccine, making it the second-fastest per capita delivery in the world, after Israel. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,062 new COVID-19 infections, 2,035 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Friday.

The country’s health authorities determined Friday’s numbers after carrying out 233,038 coronavirus tests.

The total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic have now increased to 579,009. Total recoveries rose to 558,584 and the death toll now sits at 1,691.

The UAE’s immunization drive, which has been deemed the world’s most efficient one yet, has been gaining speed.

NCEMA on Tuesday reported that more than 81 percent of the UAE’s eligible population over 16 and just over 92 percent of its elderly population (over 60) have been inoculated against the virus.

With Dubai’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for 12–15-year-olds, the number of vaccinated individuals is expected to rise soon.

It was announced this week that the UAE and Bahrain have made the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine available as a booster shot to those initially immunized with a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

The Gulf states, which have vaccinated large portions of their populations, initially started inoculating residents and citizens with the Sinopharm COVID-19 shot before later introducing other vaccines.

In Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, a booster shot is available six months after the second shot had been administered, said a representative of Mubadala Health, part of the state fund.

A different vaccine can be provided as a booster shot but it is at the recipient’s discretion and health professionals do not make recommendations, the representative said.

