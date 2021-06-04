US drugmaker AstraZeneca lines up finance chief Marc Dunoyer to head Alexion

AstraZeneca said on Friday it had appointed Alexion’s Aradhana Sarin as its new chief financial officer as it shifts existing CFO Marc Dunoyer to a new role leading the US-based drugmaker after the pair’s merger.



AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largestever deal, a bet on rare-disease immunology which also includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

London-listed AstraZeneca said Sarin’s appointment was conditional upon the completion of its $39 billion buyout of Alexion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Dunoyer will become the US drugmaker’s chief executive officer while also being appointed chief strategy officer at AstraZeneca. He will leave the Anglo-Swedish company’s board but continue to report to CEO Pascal Soriot.

Read more: Study shows AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine works well as third booster: FT