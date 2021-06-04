.
.
.
.
Language

US expert Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: FT

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington. (Reuters)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US expert Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: FT

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has called on China to release the medical records of nine people whose ailments might provide vital clues into whether COVID-19 first emerged as the result of a lab leak, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

“I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019. Did they really get sick, and if so, what did they get sick with?” the report quoted Fauci as saying.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The origin of the virus is hotly contested, with US intelligence agencies still examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first COVID-19 cases were reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

However, Chinese scientists and officials have consistently rejected the lab leak hypothesis, saying the virus could have been circulating in other regions before it hit Wuhan and might have even entered China through imported frozen food shipments or wildlife trading.

Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 3, 2021. (Reuters)



Financial Times reported that Fauci continues to believe the virus was first transmitted to humans through animals, pointing out that even if the lab researchers did have COVID-19, they could have contracted the disease from the wider population.

Read more:
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before COVID-19 outbreak disclosed: WSJ

Explainer: What did the WHO COVID-19 experts learn in Wuhan?

Wuhan coronavirus whistleblower doctor honored on death anniversary

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire
Saudi’s World Defense Show reveals ‘overwhelming’ interest: Organizers Saudi’s World Defense Show reveals ‘overwhelming’ interest: Organizers
Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead, as violence escalates Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead, as violence escalates
Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister Saudi Arabia no longer an oil country, it’s an energy-producing one: Minister
Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases Abu Dhabi study recommends boosting vitamin D to prevent severe COVID-19 cases
Bahrain, Russia ink deal to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for MENA region Bahrain, Russia ink deal to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for MENA region
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More