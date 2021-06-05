.
China authorizes emergency use of Sinovac jab for children

A health worker prepares a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a mass vaccination program in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico May 25, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

China authorized the emergency use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccine for children, becoming the first major country to grant approval for those as young as three.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The move comes amid reports that young people with the disease could be as infectious as adults. Singapore, Hong Kong and some US states have so far authorized the use of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12 and above.

It’s not yet confirmed when this age group will receive their first doses of the vaccine in China. Phase I and Phase II research, involving several hundred participants, showed that the Sinovac vaccine is as safe and effective for children as it is for adults, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Yin Weidong told state broadcaster China Central Television on Friday.

