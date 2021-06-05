.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports slight 24-hour drop in COVID-19 infections, 16 deaths

A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports slight 24-hour drop in COVID-19 infections, 16 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, 1,253 recoveries and 16 deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry announced on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Most cases were recorded in Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 374 and 271 cases. This indicated a slight drop from Friday’s 1,201 new cases.

The Kingdom’s death toll mounted to 7,440 and recoveries increased to 439,459.

There are currently 9,663 active cases in the country and the total number of diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 456,562.

As of Saturday, the Kingdom officially administered 14.7 million vaccine doses.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia records 1,201 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

UAE reports 2,188 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

World Tourism Organization launches first-ever regional office in Riyadh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Top Content
Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record
UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine
Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers Saudi’s Fashion Commission, Vogue Arabia partner to promote local fashion designers
Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace Yemen fuel tanker FSO Safer could ‘explode at any moment’: Greenpeace
It’s time for the Middle East to work together on climate change, afforestation It’s time for the Middle East to work together on climate change, afforestation
Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak Saudi Arabia draws hundreds at first Riyadh concert since COVID-19 outbreak
Before you go
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine proved to be safe, effective for uses - Tedros
Explore More