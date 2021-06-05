Saudi Arabia reports slight 24-hour drop in COVID-19 infections, 16 deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,144 new COVID-19 cases, 1,253 recoveries and 16 deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry announced on Saturday.

Most cases were recorded in Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 374 and 271 cases. This indicated a slight drop from Friday’s 1,201 new cases.

The Kingdom’s death toll mounted to 7,440 and recoveries increased to 439,459.

There are currently 9,663 active cases in the country and the total number of diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 456,562.

As of Saturday, the Kingdom officially administered 14.7 million vaccine doses.

