UAE reports 2,188 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,188 new coronavirus infections, 2,150 recoveries and five deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

The country’s health authorities conducted 246,510 COVID-19 tests to determine Saturday’s numbers which indicated a slight increase in diagnosed daily infections compared to Friday’s 2,062 cases.

The total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak in the UAE rose to 581,197 and total active cases mounted to 18,767, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). Total deaths increased to 1,696 and recoveries to 560,734.

The UAE’s immunization drive, which has been deemed the world’s most efficient one yet, has been gaining speed. NCEMA on Tuesday reported that more than 81 percent of the UAE’s eligible population over 16 and just over 92 percent of its elderly population (over 60) have been inoculated against the virus.

According to data from Reuters, the UAE’s vaccination campaign averaged at about 86,090 doses administered. If the country were to continue vaccinating at this rate, it would take a further 23 days to administer enough shots for another 10 percent of the population.

With Dubai’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for 12–15-year-olds, the number of vaccinated individuals is expected to rise soon.

