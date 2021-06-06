Morocco opens airports to international flights to allow citizens home

Morocco will reopen its airports to international traffic starting from June 15 to facilitate the return of its nationals living abroad, the country’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Foreign nationals will also be admitted into the country, providing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had a negative PCR test, the ministry said in a statement.

