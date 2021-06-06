.
Saudi Arabia reports 984 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 14, 2020. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 984 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 457,546, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by 16 to 7,456, while the number of recoveries rose by 1,185 to 440,644.

There are 9,446 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 1,545 of which are critical cases.

The country had administered 14,835,236 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the health ministry said Sunday.

