Saudi Arabia reports 984 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 984 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 457,546, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by 16 to 7,456, while the number of recoveries rose by 1,185 to 440,644.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (984) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (16) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1185) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (440,644) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/egswTIzuUJ — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 6, 2021

There are 9,446 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 1,545 of which are critical cases.

The country had administered 14,835,236 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the health ministry said Sunday.

