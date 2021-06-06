UAE logs 1,874 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,874 new COVID-19 cases, 1,842 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Sunday.

Health authorities carried out 231,928 tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a slight drop in diagnosed daily infections compared to Saturday’s 2,188 cases.

The UAE’s total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak increased to 583,071 and the active cases rose to 18,796, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported. The COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,699 and total recoveries mounted to 562,576.

The country’s vaccination campaign has been steady, with over 13.2 million doses already administered. This number is expected to increase soon as Dubai recently approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents between 12 and 15 years of age and the government’s announcement of a booster shot for those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine

