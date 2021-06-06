.
Taiwan tourists arrive at Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei on April 1, 2021, before heading to Palau as part of a travel bubble plan. (File photo: AFP)
US boosts Taiwan’s COVID-19 fight with 750,000 vaccine doses

Reuters, Taipei

The US will donate 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan as part of the country’s plan to share shots globally, US Senator Tammy Duckworth said on Sunday, offering a much-needed boost to the island’s fight against the pandemic.

Taiwan is dealing with a spike in domestic cases but has been affected like many places by global vaccines shortages. Only around 3 percent of its 23.5 million people have been vaccinated, with most getting only the first shot of two needed.

Speaking at Taipei’s downtown Songshan airport after arriving on a brief visit with fellow Senators Dan Sullivan and Christopher Coons, Duckworth said Taiwan would be getting 750,000 doses as part of the first tranche of US donations.

“It was critical to the US that Taiwan be included in the first group to receive vaccines because we recognize your urgent need and we value this partnership,” she said at a news conference. She did not give details of which vaccines Taiwan would get or when.

The senators, who arrived on a US Air Force freighter, will also meet with President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss security and other issues.

Taiwan has complained about China, which claims the democratically-ruled island as its own, trying to block the island from accessing vaccines internationally, which Beijing has denied.

Japan delivered to Taiwan 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca PLC’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday for free, in a gesture that more than doubled the amount of shots the island has received to date.

