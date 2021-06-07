India’s COVID-19 infections nears 29 million

India reported on Monday a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 100,636 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,427.

The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 28.9 million, while the death toll has reached 349,186, health ministry data showed.

