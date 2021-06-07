Kuwait to operate direct flights to UK as of June 13

Kuwait will operate direct flights with the United Kingdom starting from Sunday, June 13, the government communications office wrote on Twitter citing a decision made by the cabinet.

Kuwait will operate one direct flight to London per week for each licensed airline, the decision said.

