Saudi Arabia reports 1,161 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 1,161 new coronavirus and 15 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 458,707, and the death toll to 7,471, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,216, to 441,860.

There are 9,476 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 1,579 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia has administered 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 587 vaccine centers, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Mecca on Sunday recorded 438 coronavirus cases, while Riyadh reported 204 cases, and the Eastern Province had 178.

