UAE records 1,968 new COVID-19 infections, three deaths in 24 hours

General view of Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Kamil Rogalinski)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,968 new coronavirus cases, 1,933 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health authorities conducted 208,090 COVID-19 tests to determine the latest numbers which indicated a slight increase compared to Sunday’s 1,874 cases.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 1,702 and total recorded recoveries rose to 564,509, state news agency WAM reported.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country registered a total of 585,039 diagnosed cases.

The UAE’s vaccination drive has been deemed one of the most efficient in the world, with over 13.3 million doses already administered and over three-quarters of the eligible population already vaccinated against the virus. This number is expected to rise soon with the recent approval of vaccinating adolescents between 12 and 15 years old with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Data from Reuters suggests that over the last week, the UAE averaged at about 83,720 doses administered per day, adding that if the country were to proceed with inoculations at this rate, it would take a further 24 days to administer enough doses to inoculate another 10 percent of the population.

