.
.
.
.
Language

African championships canceled in big blow to Tokyo Olympic hopefuls

A file photo shows Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), attends a press in Monaco. (Reuters/Eric Gaillard)
A file photo shows Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), attends a press in Monaco. (Reuters/Eric Gaillard)
Coronavirus

African championships canceled in big blow to Tokyo Olympic hopefuls

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The African Athletics Championships have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) said in a major blow to those hoping to use the event to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The event was scheduled for Lagos later this month after Nigeria had stepped in at the last moment to replace Algeria as hosts.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the Senior African Championships which were scheduled in Lagos from June 23-27,” the CAA said in a statement.

“After Algeria, who were to host from June 22-26 in Algiers, asked for a postponement, and realizing the need to offer competition to our athletes, the confederation resolved to find a host country in order to save the championships.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria, which pledged to host, has since told us their authorities have not given permission to host such a large-scale competition.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement added that the cancellation was due to the “COVID-19 health situation.”

The CAA expressed its regret to African athletes. There are no other plans for meetings to allow athletes to obtain the required qualification standards for next month’s Tokyo Games.

Travel restrictions also make it difficult for athletes to go to meetings in Europe.

“It’s not easy for all Africans to come to Europe to compete,” said Commonwealth Games 400m champion Isaac Makwala, who has been training in the Netherlands.

“You need finance, you need a lot of things. So this disrupts a lot,” he told the BBC.

Read more:

US CDC eases COVID-19 travel recommendations on 110 countries, including Japan

Top Japanese virologist warns of risks of Olympic Games during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We cannot postpone again,’ Tokyo 2020 boss says of COVID-19 gloom

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’ Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’
Iran says its stance at nuclear talks not to change after presidential vote Iran says its stance at nuclear talks not to change after presidential vote
Hamas chief in Cairo for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions Hamas chief in Cairo for talks ahead of planned meeting of Palestinian factions
China, ASEAN foreign ministers agree to avoid provocations in South China Sea China, ASEAN foreign ministers agree to avoid provocations in South China Sea
Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24 Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24
Judge sees evidence of Buk missile being used in downing of Malaysian airliner Judge sees evidence of Buk missile being used in downing of Malaysian airliner
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More