.
.
.
.
Language

Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a sitting of the special committee on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a sitting of the special committee on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease border restrictions for travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Canada is making plans to loosen the current 14-day isolation period for travelers who have received two vaccine doses, Bloomberg reported. Travelers entering Canada would still be tested for the coronavirus and may be required to quarantine for a shorter period, according to the report.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The plan is expected be announced within days, Bloomberg said..

Separately, Politico reported late on Monday that Canada was eyeing the date of June 22 to begin loosening restrictions at the US border.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Trudeau’s government has signaled it could start easing COVID-19 restrictions at the Canada-US frontier on June 22 if the country’s vaccination campaign stays on its current trajectory, the mayors of Canadian border cities were cited as saying by Politico.

Read more:

Moderna seeks EU, Canada approval to expand use of COVID-19 vaccine in teens

Canada extends shelf life of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab by one month

Canada taps woman general as new head of COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts
Saudi Arabia plays ‘pivotal’ role in regional security: British Foreign Secretary Saudi Arabia plays ‘pivotal’ role in regional security: British Foreign Secretary
It’s getting harder to extend monitoring deal with Iran: IAEA chief It’s getting harder to extend monitoring deal with Iran: IAEA chief
Palestinian teen bears scars of eviction battle in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah Palestinian teen bears scars of eviction battle in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah
Afghan troops suffer ‘shockingly high’ casualties as violence mounts in last 24 hours Afghan troops suffer ‘shockingly high’ casualties as violence mounts in last 24 hours
Moderna seeks EU, Canada approval to expand use of COVID-19 vaccine in teens Moderna seeks EU, Canada approval to expand use of COVID-19 vaccine in teens
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More