Saudi Arabia reports 1,261 COVID-19 cases, 17deaths

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 1,261 new coronavirus and 17 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 459,968, and the death toll to 7,488, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 922, to 422,782.

There are 9,698 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 1,580 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia has administered 15, 079, 287 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Mecca on Tuesday recorded 401 coronavirus cases, while Riyadh reported 304 cases, and the Eastern Province had 167 cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1261) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (17) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (922) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (442,782) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/Wj2lz8yBWT — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 8, 2021

