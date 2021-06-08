UAE records rise in COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday recorded 2,205 new COVID-19 infections, 2,168 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported.

Tuesday’s numbers indicate an increase in the number of daily cases compared to Monday’s 1,968 and Sunday’s 1,874 cases.

Health authorities conducted 209,026 coronavirus tests to determine Tuesday’s figures.

Total diagnosed cases amounted to 587,244 and total recoveries to 566,677. The UAE’s death toll now sits at 1,704, according to state news agency WAM.

There are currently over 18,000 active cases in the country, according to figures from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The country’s vaccination campaign has been steady, with over 13.2 million administered doses. This number is expected to increase soon as Dubai last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents between 12 to 15-year olds, and the government’s announcement of a booster (Pfizer) shot for those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

According to COVID-19 data from Reuters, an average of 80,837 vaccine doses are administered each day, meaning that if its vaccination drive were to continue at this rate, it would take the country a further 25 days to administer enough doses to inoculate another 10 percent of the population.

