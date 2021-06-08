.
.
.
.
Language

UAE records rise in COVID-19 cases, two deaths

A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, David Rodrigo)
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, David Rodrigo)
Coronavirus

UAE records rise in COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday recorded 2,205 new COVID-19 infections, 2,168 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Tuesday’s numbers indicate an increase in the number of daily cases compared to Monday’s 1,968 and Sunday’s 1,874 cases.

Health authorities conducted 209,026 coronavirus tests to determine Tuesday’s figures.

Total diagnosed cases amounted to 587,244 and total recoveries to 566,677. The UAE’s death toll now sits at 1,704, according to state news agency WAM.

There are currently over 18,000 active cases in the country, according to figures from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The country’s vaccination campaign has been steady, with over 13.2 million administered doses. This number is expected to increase soon as Dubai last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents between 12 to 15-year olds, and the government’s announcement of a booster (Pfizer) shot for those who have taken the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

According to COVID-19 data from Reuters, an average of 80,837 vaccine doses are administered each day, meaning that if its vaccination drive were to continue at this rate, it would take the country a further 25 days to administer enough doses to inoculate another 10 percent of the population.

Read more:

UAE records 1,968 new COVID-19 infections, three deaths in 24 hours

Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement

Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack
Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts
White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties
Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests
US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media
Apple adds privacy protections for users, enables storage of IDs on iPhones Apple adds privacy protections for users, enables storage of IDs on iPhones
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More