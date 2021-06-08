.
.
.
.
Language

US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media

Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021. (Reuters)

US report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic’s origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the report said.

Lawrence Livermore’s assessment drew on genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said.

Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

President Joe Biden said last month he had ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus.

US intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios - that the virus resulted from a laboratory accident or that it emerged from human contact with an infected animal - but they have not come to a conclusion, he said.

A still-classified US intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump’s administration alleged that three researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, US government sources said.

US officials have accused China of a lack of transparency on the virus’ origin, a charge Beijing has denied.

Read more:

UAE reports drop in COVID-19 infections, three deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus: COVID-19 PCR test needed to travel to UAE, here’s all you need to know

UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts
Iranian founder of Lebanon’s Hezbollah dies due to COVID-19 infection Iranian founder of Lebanon’s Hezbollah dies due to COVID-19 infection
Saudi Arabia plays ‘pivotal’ role in regional security: British Foreign Secretary Saudi Arabia plays ‘pivotal’ role in regional security: British Foreign Secretary
It’s getting harder to extend monitoring deal with Iran: IAEA chief It’s getting harder to extend monitoring deal with Iran: IAEA chief
Moderna seeks EU, Canada approval to expand use of COVID-19 vaccine in teens Moderna seeks EU, Canada approval to expand use of COVID-19 vaccine in teens
Palestinian teen bears scars of eviction battle in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah Palestinian teen bears scars of eviction battle in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More