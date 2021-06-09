.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia logs 1,274 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

Young Saudi women sit in a cafe at Abha High City, as the summer season kicks off with health precautions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an effort to boost internal tourism after the pandemic in Abha, Saudi Arabia July 18, 2020. Picture taken July 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Young Saudi women sit in a cafe at Abha High City, as the summer season kicks off with health precautions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in an effort to boost internal tourism after the pandemic in Abha, Saudi Arabia July 18, 2020. Picture taken July 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia logs 1,274 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,274 new COVID-19 infections, 1,028 recoveries and 15 deaths in 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Most of the cases were recorded in Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 437 and 277 cases respectively.

Saudi’s death toll now sits at 7,503 while total recoveries increased to 443,810. Total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak mounted to 461,242.

There are currently 9,928 active cases within the Kingdom, 1,565 of which are critical.

Wednesday’s numbers indicated a slight increase from Tuesdays 1,261 cases.

Saudi has administered over 15 million vaccine shots so far, according to the health ministry.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 1,261 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

UAE vaccinates 95 pct of over 60s, 84 pct of eligible population over 16

Saudi FM, Kuwait FM hold first Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council meeting

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities
Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus
Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’ Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’
Israeli air strikes kills eight fighters in Syria: Monitor Israeli air strikes kills eight fighters in Syria: Monitor
US pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines US pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with COVID-19 vaccines
Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24 Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More