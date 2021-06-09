.
.
.
.
Language

Singapore COVID-19 death toll tops casualties in country’s SARS outbreak

A view of the skyline of Singapore. (Reuters)
A view of the skyline of Singapore. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Singapore COVID-19 death toll tops casualties in country’s SARS outbreak

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Singapore

Published: Updated:

Singapore has reported its 34th death due to COVID-19, taking its toll from the pandemic beyond the 33 casualties recorded during the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.

The city-state was one of the worst-hit countries by SARS outside mainland China, based on numbers of infection and death, according to the World Health Organization's data.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SARS, a previously unknown infectious disease, is believed to have emerged from the wet markets of China’s Guangdong province before spreading into major cities. Globally, as many as 774 people died in the epidemic that reached nearly 30 countries.

While the current pandemic death toll has exceeded Singapore’s death toll from the SARS outbreak, the city-state still has one of the world's lowest COVID-19 fatality rates.

Singapore authorities had said at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the experience dealing with SARS meant they were more prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak.

So far, Singapore has reported 62,219 COVID-19 infections since January last year, while it recorded 238 SARS cases between March and May 2003.

The 34th COVID-19 death in Singapore was an 86-year-old woman who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of comorbidities including diabetes and hypertension, Singapore's health ministry said.

Read more:

Australia’s second-largest city to exit two-week virus lockdown

France to host mid-June meeting to gather support for Lebanese army

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’ Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’
Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus
COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities
Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24 Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24
Conflict in Israel, confusion elsewhere Conflict in Israel, confusion elsewhere
China, ASEAN foreign ministers agree to avoid provocations in South China Sea China, ASEAN foreign ministers agree to avoid provocations in South China Sea
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More