UAE bars entry for travelers from Zambia, DR Congo, Uganda starting June 11

Ground hostesses of the Emirates airlines wear face masks and assist travellers fromp behind glass windows at Dubai International Airport on May 22, 2020, after the resumption of scheduled operations by the Emirati carrier, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya Engligh

The United Arab Emirates will suspend entry for travelers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda starting June 11, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the UAE vaccinated almost 85 percent of its eligible population (above 16 years old) against COVID-19, including 95.27 percent of its residents over the age of 60.

The country’s vaccination program has been steady, with more than 13.3 million doses already administered. According to data from Reuters, an average of about 78,733 vaccine doses are administered each day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take health authorities a further 25 days to vaccinate another 10 percent of the population against the virus.

With Reuters

