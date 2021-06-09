UAE reports 2,179 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,179 new coronavirus cases, 2,151 recoveries and six deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Wednesday.

Health authorities conducted 254,412 COVID-19 tests to determine Wednesday’s numbers which indicated an increase in daily deaths related to the virus.

The UAE’s death toll now sits at 1,710.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 589,423 and total recoveries mounted to 568,828.

As of Wednesday, the UAE vaccinated almost 85 percent of its eligible population (above 16 years old) against COVID-19, including 95.27 percent of its residents over the age of 60.

The country’s vaccination program has been steady, with more than 13.3 million doses already administered. According to data from Reuters, an average of about 78,733 vaccine doses are administered each day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take health authorities a further 25 days to vaccinate another 10 percent of the population against the virus.

The country also recently announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 and that those who took the Sinopharm vaccine would be able to take a Pfizer shot as a booster, meaning that the UAE’s vaccination figures are expected to rise soon.

