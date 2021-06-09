UAE vaccinates 95 pct of over 60s, 84 pct of eligible population over 16

The United Arab Emirates has now vaccinated 84.66 percent of its eligible population (over the age of 16) and 95.27 percent of its population over the age of 60, against COVID-19, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

The country’s vaccination program has been gaining speed lately, with more than 13.3 million doses already administered. According to COVID-19 data from Reuters, an average of about 78,733 vaccine doses are administered each day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take health authorities a further 25 days to vaccinate another 10 percent of the population against the virus.

Last Tuesday, NCEMA reported that 81 percent of the population were inoculated, meaning that within the last week the UAE managed to vaccinate more than three percent of its eligible population, a significant undertaking to achieve within a week’s time.

In the last 24 hours alone, the UAE administered 63,984 vaccine shots.

The country also recently announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 and that those who took the Sinopharm vaccine would be able to take a Pfizer shot as a booster, meaning that the UAE’s vaccination figures are expected to rise soon.

Following the announcement of the country’s vaccination figures, NCEMA stressed that attending events or exhibits are only limited to inoculated individuals and clinical trial participants.

“We stress again that vaccinations does not prevent infection but reduces the symptoms and complication,” NCEMA stated, adding that adhering to precautionary and preventative measure was still necessary.

The country recorded 2,205 new cases on Tuesday, indicating a slight rise in the number of daily infections, as well as 2,168 recoveries and two deaths.

“The health sector is at the core of the UAE’s priorities, with a focus on establishing state-of-the-art hospitals and the provision of advanced medical equipment and qualified medical staff,” NCEMA tweeted on Tuesday.

“Specialized hospitals play a major role in saving lives and maintaining the health and safety of our community.”

Ten specialized hospitals were established in the UAE throughout the COVID-19 pandemic which brought in teams of qualified medical professionals and over 1,500 coronavirus-related specialists and had the capacity of almost 3,800 beds, NCEMA added.

