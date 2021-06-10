.
.
.
.
Iran’s COVID-19 cases top three million: Health ministry

Somayeh Hossein Zadeh, a 36-year-old Iranian nurse who treats the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, stands with nurses as they treat a patient at a hospital in Tehran, Iran December 16, 2020. Picture taken December 16, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Coronavirus

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iran’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed the three-million mark on Thursday, the health ministry said, while daily cases and deaths continued a downward trend after peaking in April.

Read the latest update in our dedicated coronavirus section.

In the past 24 hours, the country officially recorded 12,398 new infections and 153 fatalities, bringing total cases and deaths to 3,003,112 and 81,672, respectively, according to official figures.

