Iran’s COVID-19 cases top three million: Health ministry

Iran’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed the three-million mark on Thursday, the health ministry said, while daily cases and deaths continued a downward trend after peaking in April.

In the past 24 hours, the country officially recorded 12,398 new infections and 153 fatalities, bringing total cases and deaths to 3,003,112 and 81,672, respectively, according to official figures.

