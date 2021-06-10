.
Saudi Arabia reports 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in 24 hours

A Saudi woman measures her temperature as she enters the Al-Othaim market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 22, 2021. Picture taken February 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,286 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 462,528, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 419 were detected in the city of Mecca while 263 were detected in the capital Riyadh.

The ministry also recorded 16 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,519 as of June 10.

Meanwhile, an additional 982 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, takin the total number of recoveries to 444,792.

