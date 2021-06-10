.
.
.
.
Language

Singapore to ease COVID-19 restrictions from next week

People wearing face masks cross a road amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 14, 2021. (Reuters)
People wearing face masks cross a road amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 14, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Singapore to ease COVID-19 restrictions from next week

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Singapore

Published: Updated:

Singapore will start a phased easing of its COVID-19 restrictions from Monday its health ministry said, after domestic transmission of the virus slowed and the number of new cases declined.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Authorities will from Monday allow up to five people to gather, from two currently, then from June 21 will allow restaurants to resume dine-in services if infections remain under control. The ministry also said regulators.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

S. Korea and Singapore discuss July bubble for vaccinated travelers

Singapore COVID-19 death toll tops casualties in country’s SARS outbreak

Southeast Asia’s COVID-19 surge prompts shutdowns and alarm

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre
Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties
Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year
Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead
Saudi Arabia logs 1,274 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours Saudi Arabia logs 1,274 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours
Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’ Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More