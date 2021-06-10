UAE reports 2,190 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,190 new coronavirus cases, 2,132 recoveries and seven deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Thursday.

Health authorities conducted 240,744 COVID-19 tests to determine Thursday’s numbers which indicated an increase in daily deaths related to the virus.

The UAE’s death toll now sits at 1,717.

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset increased to 571,613 and total recoveries mounted to 570,960.

As of Wednesday, the UAE vaccinated almost 85 percent of its eligible population (above 16 years old) against COVID-19, including 95.27 percent of its residents over the age of 60.

Abu Dhabi, the second-most populous emirate in the UAE, has this week announced it will restrict access to shopping malls, restaurants, cafes and other public places from June 15 to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative.

The new rules were announced late on Wednesday as the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven emirates, has seen daily cases rise over the past three weeks.

The restrictions will also apply to gyms, hotels and their facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centers, cinemas, and museums, Abu Dhabi’s media office said.

Visitors will have to prove they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative through the country’s COVID-19 app, which displays an individual’s vaccination and testing history.

The mobile app will show green if the person has been vaccinated or has tested negative.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated will need to be tested every three days to maintain their green status. A fully vaccinated person would do so every 30 days.

