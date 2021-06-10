.
UK health minister says need full, independent investigation into COVID-19 origins

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, London

British health minister Matt Hancock on Thursday said that there needs to be a fully independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19 that is allowed to take place without interference in China.

“It is vital that we have a fully independent investigation in China into finding out all we can about this, and that that is allowed to happen unencumbered,” he told lawmakers.

“And part of the reforms that we need, to the way that the worldwide systems operate, is to make sure that we can properly find answers to these questions, because at the moment, it is impossible to know... we do need to get to the bottom of this.”

Read more: Coronavirus: China warns US against ‘politicizing’ WHO COVID-19 origins probe

