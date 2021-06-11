.
.
.
.
Language

Australia’s Victoria reports zero COVID-19 cases as lockdown ends

People in face masks walk past a 'COVID-19 Free' sign in Melbourne after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased for the state of Victoria, Australia, October 28, 2020. (Reuters)
People in face masks walk past a 'COVID-19 Free' sign in Melbourne after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased for the state of Victoria, Australia, October 28, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Australia’s Victoria reports zero COVID-19 cases as lockdown ends

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Sydney

Published: Updated:

Australia’s Victoria state reported zero locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the first time in nearly three weeks on Friday as state capital Melbourne came out of a snap two-week lockdown after an outbreak that has seen about 90 cases since May 24.

Melbourne exited the lockdown on Thursday night but some restrictions on travel and gathering will remain, including a rule that would force the city’s five million residents to stay within 25 kilometer (15 miles) of their homes.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Neighboring New South Wales (NSW) state and Queensland, meanwhile, are on virus alert after an infected woman and her husband traveled from Victoria through several country towns in both states.

The 44-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 after reaching Queensland state and later passed the virus to her husband.

Cafes, restaurants, service stations and supermarkets in NSW and Queensland have been listed as virus hotspots, though Queensland officials said the couple was likely at the end of the infectious period and posed a low risk.

NSW, the country’s most populous state, has not reported any locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in more than a month, while Queensland last reported cases in late March.

Queensland reported no locally acquired cases on Friday, while NSW is expected to report its daily case numbers later on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Australia has fared much better than many other developed countries during the pandemic, with just over 30,200 COVID-19 cases and 910 deaths, mostly in Victorian aged-care homes. Snap lockdowns, internal border controls and tough social distancing rules have helped it contain prior outbreaks.

Read more:

Two Australian states on COVID-19 alert after infected woman’s interstate travel

Australia’s second-largest city to exit two-week virus lockdown

Australia’s Victoria logs biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in a week

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA
Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV
Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala
Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More