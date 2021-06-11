.
.
.
.
Language

EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer: Diplomats

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer: Diplomats

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Brussels

Published: Updated:

European Union countries agreed on Friday to an easing of travel restrictions over summer that will allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid tests or quarantines and will broaden the list of EU regions from which it is safe to travel, diplomats said.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a modified proposal from the European Commission that people who have been fully vaccinated for 14 days should be free to travel from one EU country to another, three EU diplomats said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Restrictions for other travelers should be based on the degree to which the country they are coming from has COVID-19 under control.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

EU lawmakers endorse new virus travel pass, boosting summer travel hopes

IATA to roll out COVID-19 ‘digital travel pass’ in Middle East soon

Greece ready to use COVID-19 travel certificate before July to save summer: PM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Top Content
Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA
Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance
Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite: Washington Post Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite: Washington Post
Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More