EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer: Diplomats

European Union countries agreed on Friday to an easing of travel restrictions over summer that will allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid tests or quarantines and will broaden the list of EU regions from which it is safe to travel, diplomats said.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a modified proposal from the European Commission that people who have been fully vaccinated for 14 days should be free to travel from one EU country to another, three EU diplomats said.

Restrictions for other travelers should be based on the degree to which the country they are coming from has COVID-19 under control.

