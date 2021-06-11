Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July, says FM Heiko Maas

.
People enjoy the sunny weather on the Landwehrkanal, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP, Berlin

Germany will lift its pandemic travel warning for most countries from July 1, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday, bringing back more normalcy as citizens are increasingly vaccinated against Covid-19.

Countries recording infection rates of 50-200 cases per 100,000 people in seven days would no longer be deemed a “risk-zone.”

Restrictions however remain in place for countries with higher levels of infections, or where virus variants are circulating, such as Britain or India.

