Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July, says FM Heiko Maas









Germany will lift its pandemic travel warning for most countries from July 1, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday, bringing back more normalcy as citizens are increasingly vaccinated against Covid-19.

Advertisement

Countries recording infection rates of 50-200 cases per 100,000 people in seven days would no longer be deemed a “risk-zone.”

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Restrictions however remain in place for countries with higher levels of infections, or where virus variants are circulating, such as Britain or India.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:



EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer: Diplomats

Australia’s Victoria reports zero COVID-19 cases as lockdown ends

Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics