India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

India on Friday reported 91,702 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 3,403 daily deaths from the coronavirus.

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.3 million, while total fatalities are at 363,079, according to data from the health ministry.

