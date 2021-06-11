.
India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Lilaben Gautambhai Modi, 80, wearing an oxygen mask, sits inside an ambulance as she waits to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Lilaben Gautambhai Modi, 80, wearing an oxygen mask, sits inside an ambulance as she waits to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 5, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
India records 91,702 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Reuters, Bengaluru

India on Friday reported 91,702 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 3,403 daily deaths from the coronavirus.

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.3 million, while total fatalities are at 363,079, according to data from the health ministry.

