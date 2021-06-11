.
.
.
.
Language

Two COVID-19 cases on one of the first N.American cruses since virus hit

In this file photo taken on March 15, 2013 workers prepare for the arrival of the 'Celebrity Millennium' ship, a Maltese registerd vessel at the under-construction Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong. (File photo: AFP)
In this file photo taken on March 15, 2013 workers prepare for the arrival of the 'Celebrity Millennium' ship, a Maltese registerd vessel at the under-construction Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Two COVID-19 cases on one of the first N.American cruses since virus hit

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Miami

Published: Updated:

Two guests on one of the first cruise ships to sail from North America since the Covid-19 pandemic hit tested positive Thursday, the cruise company said, adding all passengers and crew had been vaccinated.

The Celebrity Millennium, carrying about 600 passengers and 650 crew, set sail from the Caribbean island of St. Maarten on Saturday for a seven-day tour including stops in Barbados, Aruba and Curacao.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for Covid-19 while conducting the required end-of-cruise testing,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

“The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation.”

It said that the ship exceeded US Covid-19 guidelines, and all guests were required to show proof of vaccination as well as a negative Covid-19 test before sailing.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently requires that more than 95 percent of passengers and crew be vaccinated in order for cruise lines to bypass a requirement for trial voyages.

Cruise operations were suspended on March 14, 2020 when the CDC issued a “no sail order” to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Several ships already had deadly outbreaks on board.

Some cruises resumed operations in Europe and elsewhere last year, but the ban remained in place in the United States.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation,” Royal Caribbean said.

“This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests and the communities we visit.”

Read more:

Venice restarts cruises amid protests over safety risks

Coronavirus: US CDC warns against cruise travel, says COVID-19 risk very high

Coronavirus: First cruise to Caribbean forced to return early after positive tests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA
Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV
Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala
US Treasury imposes sanctions on smuggling network funding Yemen’s Houthis US Treasury imposes sanctions on smuggling network funding Yemen’s Houthis
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More