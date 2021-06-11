.
.
.
.
UAE reports 2,281 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

An Emirati man wearing a protective mask is pictured on February 3, 2021 at the COVID -19 vaccination hall at Dubai's Financial Centre. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,281 new coronavirus cases, 2,234 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Friday.

Health authorities conducted 225,651 COVID-19 tests to determine Friday’s numbers which indicated an increase in daily cases related to the virus.

The UAE’s death toll is now 1,720.

Total diagnosed cases have now increased to 573,894 and total recoveries mounted to 573,194.

As of Friday, 13.590, 209 vaccine doses have been administered across the UAE.

Authorities announced on Wednesday, the UAE has vaccinated almost 85 percent of its eligible population (above 16 years old) against COVID-19, including 95.27 percent of its residents over the age of 60.

