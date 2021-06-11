.
.
.
.
Language

UK PM Johnson meets Japanese PM Suga, offers Tokyo Olympics some big power support

US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand for a family photo during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 11, 2021. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand for a family photo during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UK PM Johnson meets Japanese PM Suga, offers Tokyo Olympics some big power support

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Carbis Bay, England

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday gave the Tokyo Olympics a show of public support at a meeting with Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the global spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to start on July 23.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.


At a meeting with Suga on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in the British seaside resort of Carbis Bay, Johnson agreed to work together on a range of issues from trade and technology to defense and climate.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The prime minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics, and welcomed Japanese efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely,” a Downing Street spokesperson said after the meeting.

The Japanese government and Olympic organizers have said the Games will go ahead -- barring “Armageddon”, as one International Olympic Committee (IOC) member put it.

Tokyo 2020 would be “grateful” if G7 countries could support the Summer Games going ahead as planned, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.

Read more: Japan leans toward holding the Olympics with local spectators: Media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Top Content
UK’s Raab: We don’t condone ‘vaccine diplomacy’, but no doubt some are using it UK’s Raab: We don’t condone ‘vaccine diplomacy’, but no doubt some are using it
Over 600 mln people in China vaccinated against COVID-19: Official Over 600 mln people in China vaccinated against COVID-19: Official
Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA
EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer: Diplomats EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer: Diplomats
Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More