.
.
.
.
Language

UK on track to offer over 50s second COVID-19 vaccine dose by June 21: Minister

British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain February 4, 2021. (Reuters)
British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain February 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UK on track to offer over 50s second COVID-19 vaccine dose by June 21: Minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the country was on track to offer all those aged over 50 a second dose of a vaccine by June 21.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We are on track for offering all over 50s who have had the first jab their second jab by the 21st,” Zahawi told the BBC on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first COVID-19 vaccine dose

UK finds COVID vaccines 80 pct effective at preventing hospitalizations in over 80s

UK vaccine plan on track after EU export spat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Top Content
Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics Britain and US agree partnership to tackle new pandemics
Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center killing at least 8 and wounding 27: SABA
Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance Canada truck attack suspect makes brief court appearance
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV
Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Pakistani police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala
Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns Iran sends warships to Atlantic amid Venezuela concerns
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More