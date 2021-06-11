UK on track to offer over 50s second COVID-19 vaccine dose by June 21: Minister

British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said that the country was on track to offer all those aged over 50 a second dose of a vaccine by June 21.

“We are on track for offering all over 50s who have had the first jab their second jab by the 21st,” Zahawi told the BBC on Friday.

