.
.
.
.
Language

Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports

Nasal spray. (iStock)
Nasal spray. (iStock)
Coronavirus

Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children: Reports

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia has tested a nasal spray form of its COVID-19 vaccine that is suitable for children aged 8-12, and plans to launch the new product in September, the scientist who led the development of the Sputnik V vaccine said on Saturday.

Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V, said the spray for children used the same vaccine “only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on,” the TASS news agency reported.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The children’s shot is expected to be ready for distribution by Sept. 15, Gintsburg was quoted as saying during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

The research group tested the vaccine on children aged between eight and 12 and found no side effects among the test group, including no increase in body temperature, Gintsburg said in comments reported by the TASS news agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are inoculating our little (patients) nasally, we are just administering the same vaccine as a nasal spray,” Gintsburg said, without giving further details about the study such as how many children were involved.

Read more:

Moscow mayor imposes ‘non-working’ week amid COVID-19 surge

Israel, New Zealand OK sale of nasal spray that could prevent COVID-19 transmission

UK scientists working on developing COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia confirms 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths Saudi Arabia confirms 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Top Content
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry
Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes
US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media
‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young ‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More