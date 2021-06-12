Saudi Arabia confirms 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Saudi Arabia confirms 1,077 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 464,780, the health ministry announces.

Of the new cases, 348 were detected in the city of Mecca and 225 in the capital Riyadh.





The ministry also recorded 16 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,553 as of June 12.

Meanwhile, 906 people who had previously tested positive for the virus in the Kingdom recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 446,960.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that this year's Hajj pilgrimage will be limited to residents and nationals living in the Kingdom due to the ongoing pandemic.

Those who are between the ages of 18-65 and are fully vaccinated, have received their first dose at least 14 days prior, or those who are vaccinated and have recovered from a COVID-19 infection are allowed to register, the ministry added.

