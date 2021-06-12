.
.
.
.
UAE reports 2,123 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, four deaths

A view of the Dubai's Burj Khalifa, in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash, Wael Hneini)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 2,123 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Saturday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Health authorities conducted 249,746 coronavirus tests to determine the latest numbers.

Total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the country rose to 596,017 and total recoveries increased to 575,288, the country’s health ministry reported. The UAE’s death toll now sits at 1,724.

The country’s vaccination campaign has been gaining speed, with more than 13.6 million doses already administered.

The UAE also recently announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 and that those who took the Sinopharm vaccine would be able to take a Pfizer shot as a booster, meaning that the UAE’s vaccination figures are expected to rise soon.

