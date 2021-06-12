.
.
.
.
Language

UK’s Boris Johnson likely to delay England’s final stage of reopening: Media 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual news conference to announce changes to lockdown rules in England at Downing Street, in London, Britain May 10, 2021. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual news conference to announce changes to lockdown rules in England at Downing Street, in London, Britain May 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UK’s Boris Johnson likely to delay England’s final stage of reopening: Media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to delay lifting the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England as data shows a further rise in cases of the rapidly spreading Delta variant, British media reported.

Johnson is due to announce on Monday whether the planned lifting of restrictions, which would see an end to limits on social contact, can go ahead on June 21.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But the rapid spread of the Delta variant, first discovered in India, has thrown those plans into jeopardy, meaning there will be a one-month delay to the lifting of the restrictions, the Daily Telegraph reported.

A four-week delay would push back the easing of restrictions to July 19.

The government has always said decisions at each stage of unlocking depend on the data, and earlier this week the prime minister warned about the recent rise in cases.

Devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make most public health decisions in their jurisdictions.

The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain on Friday reported 8,125 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily total since February, adding that the reproduction “R” number and daily growth rates were also higher in the latest estimates, suggesting the pandemic was growing exponentially.

Johnson has said that an increase in cases was always expected after the most recent stage of lockdown easing in May, but the key to whether all coronavirus restrictions can be scrapped will be the extent to which Britain’s vaccine rollout has broken the link between cases and deaths.

Britain’s total COVID-19 death toll is over 127,000 but the number of daily deaths have fallen following a third national lockdown and a rapid vaccine rollout. More than three-quarters of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more:

US Trade Representative Tai to hold talks in Britain next week

COVID-19 vaccine side effects are normal, common response

“We need more”: UN joins criticism of G7 vaccine pledge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Top Content
UK’s Raab: We don’t condone ‘vaccine diplomacy’, but no doubt some are using it UK’s Raab: We don’t condone ‘vaccine diplomacy’, but no doubt some are using it
Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry Israeli army shoots, kills Palestinian teen during protest: Ministry
Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes Carrefour says workers found cocaine in banana boxes
US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media US Navy warship enters black sea: Turkish media
‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young ‘Space pups’: Mouse sperm stored on space station produces healthy young
EU leaders to threaten UK’s Johnson with trade war over Northern Ireland: The Times EU leaders to threaten UK’s Johnson with trade war over Northern Ireland: The Times
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More