.
.
.
.
Language

Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

A man receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the Central Mosque in Ehrenfeld suburb, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Cologne, Germany, May 8, 2021. (Reuters)
A man receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the Central Mosque in Ehrenfeld suburb, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Cologne, Germany, May 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Frankfurt

Published: Updated:

Germany’s health ministry on Sunday said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because contamination concerns.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“This is regrettable because each dose counts,” said a ministry spokesman in response to an enquiry by Reuters. “We therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July as quickly as possible.”

Read more:

Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July, says FM Heiko Maas

EU lawmakers endorse new virus travel pass, boosting summer travel hopes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash
Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’ Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’
Evidence in Mexico butcher serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims Evidence in Mexico butcher serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims
Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More