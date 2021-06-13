Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

Germany’s health ministry on Sunday said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because contamination concerns.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

“This is regrettable because each dose counts,” said a ministry spokesman in response to an enquiry by Reuters. “We therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July as quickly as possible.”

Read more:

Germany to lift travel warning for most countries from July, says FM Heiko Maas

EU lawmakers endorse new virus travel pass, boosting summer travel hopes