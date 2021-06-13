.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia logs 1,017 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in 24 hours

A picture taken late on June 3, 2021 shows Saudi staff checking attendant's mobiles for vaccine certificates or a negative Covid-19 test, at the entrance of a theatre hosting the first concert in the Saudi capital Riyadh since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,017 new coronavirus infections, 1,133 recoveries and 19 deaths over 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Most of Sunday’s recorded cases came from Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 344 and 198 infections respectively.

There are currently 10,132 active cases within the Kingdom, 1,575 of which are critical.

The country’s total diagnosed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 465,797 while total recoveries increased to 448,093. The death toll now sits at 7,572.

