Saudi Arabia logs 1,017 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,017 new coronavirus infections, 1,133 recoveries and 19 deaths over 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

Most of Sunday’s recorded cases came from Mecca and Riyadh, accounting for 344 and 198 infections respectively.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (1017) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (19) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1133) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (448,093) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/fDwcoUZ3j0 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 13, 2021

There are currently 10,132 active cases within the Kingdom, 1,575 of which are critical.

The country’s total diagnosed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 465,797 while total recoveries increased to 448,093. The death toll now sits at 7,572.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia confirms 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Saudi Arabia launches online service to automatically extend validity of visit visas

Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom