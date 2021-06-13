.
.
.
.
Language

Two-thirds of Dubai’s eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A general view shows Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A general view shows Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Two-thirds of Dubai’s eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

About two-thirds of people eligible for inoculation against COVID-19 have now received two doses of the vaccine in Dubai, the tourist and business hub of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said.

Dubai is the most populous of the seven emirates that make up the UAE and has one of the world’s busiest airports.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

For six months the UAE has been running one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns against COVID-19, initially using a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and then adding the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca shots and Russia’s Sputnik V.

DHA deputy director general Alawi Alsheikh Ali told Dubai Television late on Saturday that 83 percent of people aged over 16 - or about 2.3 million people - had now received at least one dose of a vaccine and that 64 percent had received two doses in the emirate.

The UAE recently said nearly 85 percent of its total eligible population had received at least one dose of a vaccine, without saying how many people had had both doses.

The UAE, which does not break down the number of cases by emirate, has seen a rise in the number of infections in the past month. It recorded 2,281 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total so far to around 596,000 cases. Daily cases peaked at almost 4,000 a day in early February.

DHA said 90 percent of the COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units in Dubai hospitals were unvaccinated, without specifying when that statistic was recorded.

Read more:

UAE vaccinates 95 pct of over 60s, 84 pct of eligible population over 16

UAE reports 2,123 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, four deaths

Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event Watch: Queen Elizabeth insists on cutting cake with sword at G7 event
Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash Denmark footballer Eriksen given CPR after collapsing during Euro 2020 clash
Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’ Hundreds take part in funeral of Canadian Muslim family killed in ‘terrorist attack’
Evidence in Mexico butcher serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims Evidence in Mexico butcher serial killer’s house suggests 17 victims
Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More