UAE records 1,969 new COVID-19 infections, two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,969 new coronavirus cases, 1,946 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

Health authorities conducted 217,849 COVID-19 tests to determine Sunday’s numbers which indicated a slight drop from Saturday’s 2,123 cases.

The country’s active cases now sit at 19,026 and total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset have risen to 597,986. The death toll mounted to 1,726 and total recoveries increased to 577,234.

The UAE has been leading one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, with over 13.7 million shots already administered. Dubai, the country’s most populous emirate, has officially vaccinated two-thirds of its eligible population against the virus, Reuters reported on Sunday.

In addition, over 85 percent of the eligible population above the age of 16 have been inoculated, including more than 95 percent of the UAE’s elderly population.

The vaccination figures are expected to rise soon since the country also recently announced the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 and that those who took the Sinopharm vaccine would be able to take a Pfizer shot as a booster

Read more:

Two-thirds of Dubai’s eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

UAE reports 2,123 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, four deaths

Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places