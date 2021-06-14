.
.
.
.
UAE records 1,837 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths in 24 hours

General view of Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island in the United Arab Emirates. (File photo)
Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,837 new coronavirus cases, 1,811 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported on Monday.

Health authorities conducted 237,439 COVID-19 tests to determine Monday’s numbers which indicated a slight drop from Sunday’s 1,969 cases.

The UAE’s total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset have risen to 599,823. The death toll mounted to 1,730 and total recoveries increased to 579,045.

About two-thirds of people eligible for inoculation against COVID-19 have now received two doses of the vaccine in Dubai, the tourist and business hub of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said this week..

For six months the UAE has been running one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns against COVID-19, initially using a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and then adding the Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca shots and Russia’s Sputnik V.

DHA deputy director general Alawi Alsheikh Ali told Dubai Television late on Saturday that 83 percent of people aged over 16 - or about 2.3 million people - had now received at least one dose of a vaccine and that 64 percent had received two doses in the emirate.

