.
.
.
.
Language

Iran gives emergency approval for locally-made COVID-19 ‘blessing’ vaccine

Workers are seen next to a truck loaded with Boxes of the COV Iran Barekat vaccine at the Barekat vaccine production center at the Organization of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order in Karaj, Iran. (Reuters)
Workers are seen next to a truck loaded with Boxes of the COV Iran Barekat vaccine at the Barekat vaccine production center at the Organization of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order in Karaj, Iran. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Iran gives emergency approval for locally-made COVID-19 ‘blessing’ vaccine

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iran said Monday it had given emergency approval for a domestically produced vaccine, as it battles the Middle East’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

Iranian media reported that the move aimed to make up for a lack of imported vaccines and allowing people already inoculated with a first jab to receive a second.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“The Barekat (blessing) vaccine has received emergency use permission and it will be added to the national vaccination program from next week,” said Health Minister Said Namaki, quoted on his ministry’s website.

The vaccine, with the full name COVIran Barekat, was developed by a powerful state-owned foundation known as Setad.

An official from the foundation told state news agency IRNA that production of the vaccine had started in early June, with “around three million doses” produced so far.

Iran has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 82,000 people with over three million infected, according to official figures widely seen as understating the toll.

Iran’s COVID-19 cases top three million: Health ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus Iran’s COVID-19 cases top three million: Health ministry

Strangled by American sanctions that have made it difficult to make money transfers to foreign firms, Tehran says it is struggling to import vaccines for its 83 million population.

The health ministry says more than 4.3 million people have received a first vaccine dose since the campaign began in February, but fewer than a million have received the two jabs necessary to be fully inoculated.

Iranian media have warned that a lack of supplies could cancel out the benefits of the initial jabs if people are unable to receive a second dose in the required time frame.

Iran is running clinical trials on four other vaccines against COVID-19.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Top Content
Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported
Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV
Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August
New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted
Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett? Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett?
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More