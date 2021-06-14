S. Korean drugmaker says trial shows antibody COVID-19 treatment to be effective

South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc on Monday announced positive results for its experimental antibody COVID-19 treatment that it said was safe and reduced the treatment period by nearly five days in Phase 3 global clinical trials.

The trials, which involved 1,315 participants, have taken place since January in 13 countries, including in South Korea, the US, Spain and Romania, Celltrion said in a statement.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The treatment slowed severe symptoms of COVID-19 in more than 70 percent of patients, including the high-risk group with underlying conditions. It also cut the recovery period by 4.9 days, the company said.

In February South Korea, granted conditional approval to the antibody treatment, making it the first locally made coronavirus treatment in the country to win such approval. The company said it would seek full authorization based on the trial results.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Celltrion shares rose as much as 5.6 percent in Monday morning trade, compared with a 0.3 percent drop in the wider market.

Read more:

Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts

UAE approves GSK’s Sotrovimab COVID-19 drug for emergency use

S.Korea considers rolling out COVID-19 self-tests amid fourth wave concerns