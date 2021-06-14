.
Saudi Arabia records 1,109 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Monday recorded 1,109 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 466,906, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose to 7,590 after 18 new deaths were reported Monday.

The number of recoveries rose by 1,148 to 449,241.

There are 10,075 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 1,596 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

Saudi Arabia will bar people from entering its shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday, citing a decision by the trade ministry that will come into effect on August 1.

“Having received at least one vaccine shot will be a condition for entering commercial facilities,” the ministry said.

Explore More