.
.
.
.
Language

Chinese scientist at center of coronavirus controvery denies lab leak theory

Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli is seen inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, on February 23, 2017. The P4 epidemiological laboratory was built in co-operation with French bio-industrial firm Institut Merieux and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Reuters)
Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli is seen inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, on February 23, 2017. The P4 epidemiological laboratory was built in co-operation with French bio-industrial firm Institut Merieux and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Chinese scientist at center of coronavirus controvery denies lab leak theory

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Chinese scientist at the center of theories that the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak from her specialized lab in the city of Wuhan has denied her institution was to blame for the health disaster.

“How on earth can I offer up evidence for something where there is no evidence?” Dr Shi Zhengli told the New York Times in rare comments to the media.

“I don’t know how the world has come to this, constantly pouring filth on an innocent scientist,” she told the US daily.

US President Joe Biden last month ordered intelligence agencies to investigate the origin of the pandemic, including the lab leak theory.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The leak hypothesis had been floated earlier during the global outbreak, including by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, but was widely dismissed as a conspiracy theory.

China brands coronavirus lab escape theory as ‘absurd,’ Blinken urges transparency Coronavirus Coronavirus China brands coronavirus lab escape theory as ‘absurd,’ Blinken urges transparency

But it has gained increasing traction recently, fueled by reports that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick in 2019 after visiting a bat cave in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan.

Shi is an expert in bat coronaviruses, and some scientists have said she could have been leading so-called “gain-of-function” experiments in which scientists increase the strength of a virus to better study its effects on hosts.

According to the New York Times, in 2017 Shi and her colleagues at the Wuhan laboratory published a report on an experiment “in which they created new hybrid bat coronaviruses by mixing and matching parts of several existing ones - including at least one that was nearly transmissible to humans - in order to study their ability to infect and replicate in human cells.”

But in an email to the paper, Shi said her experiments differed from gain-of-function experiments since they did not seek to make a virus more dangerous. Instead they were trying to understand how the virus might jump across species.

“My lab has never conducted or cooperated in conducting GOF experiments that enhance the virulence of viruses,” she said.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together Ahmadinejad: Saudi Arabia and Iran are brothers, neighbors and must work together
Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert Electric vehicle sales to grow 50 percent in 2021: Expert
Top Content
Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV
Khamenei is Iran’s most important voter, and he wants more extremism, not less Khamenei is Iran’s most important voter, and he wants more extremism, not less
Explainer: Who’s who in Israel’s new patchwork coalition government Explainer: Who’s who in Israel’s new patchwork coalition government
Delta COVID-19 variant increases risk of hospitalization: Study Delta COVID-19 variant increases risk of hospitalization: Study
Turkey not safe for refugees, rights groups tell Greece Turkey not safe for refugees, rights groups tell Greece
India’s Taj Mahal reopens as COVID-19 restrictions ease India’s Taj Mahal reopens as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More